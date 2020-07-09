Where Was The 'Desperados' Filmed? Here Are All The Major Set Locations Used In The Film

Desperados is a 2020 American comedy film that was released on July 3, on Netflix. The movie was directed by LP and its screenplay was given by Ellen Rapoport. This comedy film follows a group of young women who travel to Mexico city after one of them accidentally sends an e-mail to their boyfriend. If you were wondering where Desperados was filmed, here are all the major set locations that were used in the movie.

Where was Desperados filmed

Most scenes in Desperados take place in Mexico. Wes, who sends an angry e-mail to her boyfriend, Jared, decides to travel all the way to Mexico to delete the mail before it is read by Jared. Desperados was filmed completely in Mexico city. Thanks to being shot on location, the movie manages to accurately depict the setting of Mexico.

Most scenes in Desperados were filmed in Mexico city and Cabo San Lucas. One major filming location used within Mexico city was Coyoacan. Some hospital scenes in the movie may have been filmed in HMG hospital, a major hospital in Coyoacan. Another Desperados shooting location was the Cuernavaca International Airport in Temixco, Mexico.

The Desperados review

Desperados stars Nasim Pedrad, Lamorne Morris, Robbie Amell, Anna Camp, Heather Graham and Sarah Burns in the lead roles. The film's protagonist Wes, played by Nasim Pedrad, meets the love of her life by sheer coincidence. However, her boyfriend, Jared, seemingly ghosts her and stops contacting her. Wes then sends Jared an angry and insulting e-mail after getting drunk at a party.

However, the next day, Jared calls Wes and tells her that he had an accident in Mexico City. Wes and her gang of friends then decide to travel to Mexico to delete the e-mail before Jared ever reads it. The movie received mostly negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics slamming its plot, weak humour, and poor acting.

Though the movie does have better reviews on Metacritic, with most critics rating it as average. Nasim Pedrad was also praised for her part in the film. The movie still performed well on Netflix, as in its first weekend it was the second-most streamed movie on the platform.

[Promo from Desperados trailer]

