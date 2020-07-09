Who Is Lily James? Meet The Woman Who Was Spotted With Chris Evans In London This Week

Marvel actor Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted a few days ago spending the night in the lanes of London. Ever since the pictures of the duo have been doing the rounds on social media, fans have been wondering about who Lily James is. Read on to know more about Lily James:

Who is Lily James?

Lily James played the role of Cinderella in Disney’s adaptation of the same that was released in 2015. However, it was with BBC One’s Just William that she entered the entertainment industry. She then went on to play a supporting role in ITV’s Downton Abbey from 2012 to 2015.

However, it was the 2015 Cinderella film that helped her gain worldwide popularity. The next year, she went on to play a pivotal role in BBC One’s War & Peace that was aired first in 2016. Since then, Lily James has starred in several hit film including Baby Driver in 2017, Darkest Hour in 2017, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society in 2018, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Yesterday in 2019.

Lily James was last seen in the Billie Piper-directed Rare Beasts last year. She will be next seen in Ben Wheatley-directed Rebecca. The film is based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 novel by the same name. Lily James will also be seen in the Simon Stone-directed The Dig that is based on John Preston’s 2007 novel of the same name.

Lily James previously dated Netflix’s The Crown actor Matt Smith in 2014. The two were previously even staying together in north London. Lily James and Matt Smith called it quits after being with each other for five years reportedly since they could barely spend time together amid work commitments.

Earlier this week, Chris Evans was spotted hanging out with Lily James in London. The two were spotted leaving a night club together. Reportedly, they even shared a cab to Chris Evans hotel but used two different entrances to go inside.

A while ago Chris Evans and Lily James were also spotted enjoying their second date together in a park in London. They were sitting on the grass as they enjoyed indulging in some ice creams. Both the actors looked happy and laughed as they enjoyed each other's company.

