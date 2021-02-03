Where Was 'The Dig' Filmed? Here's A List Of The Shooting Locations Of The Movie

Quick links:
The Dig has become a new sensation on the OTT platform Netflix ever since it released on January 29th, 2021. The movie is about an archaeologist who embarks on the historically important excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1938. The fans of the film have been trend searching “where was The Dig filmed” and “The Dig filming locations”. Here are details about the same, read on to know.
The Dig is based on a 2007 novel of the same name by John Preston. The film revolves around an excavation undertaken by a self-taught archaeologist. He is hired by a British woman to dig up her land.
On the eve of World War II, a British widow hires a self-taught archaeologist to dig up mysterious formation on her land, leading to a staggering find. An excavator and his team discover a wooden ship from the Dark Ages while digging up a burial ground on a woman's estate.
The Dig's cast includes Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes, and Monica Dolan in main roles. The film is directed by Simon Stone and can be streamed on Netflix. Watch the trailer of the film below.
