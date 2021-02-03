Where Was 'The Dig' Filmed? Here's A List Of The Shooting Locations Of The Movie

The Dig has become a new sensation on the OTT platform Netflix ever since it released on January 29th, 2021. The movie is about an archaeologist who embarks on the historically important excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1938. The fans of the film have been trend searching “where was The Dig filmed” and “The Dig filming locations”. Here are details about the same, read on to know.

The Dig shooting locations

According to a report in Express.co.UK, the film was shot in several locations. The list includes

Village of Shackleford in Surrey.

Sutton Hoo, Suffolk

Norney Grange

Plot of The Dig movie

The Dig is based on a 2007 novel of the same name by John Preston. The film revolves around an excavation undertaken by a self-taught archaeologist. He is hired by a British woman to dig up her land.

Synopsis:

On the eve of World War II, a British widow hires a self-taught archaeologist to dig up mysterious formation on her land, leading to a staggering find. An excavator and his team discover a wooden ship from the Dark Ages while digging up a burial ground on a woman's estate.

Cast

The Dig's cast includes Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes, and Monica Dolan in main roles. The film is directed by Simon Stone and can be streamed on Netflix. Watch the trailer of the film below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

In Surrey, a number of other British dramas and films have been shot. Other films that have been shot in locations used in The Dig includes:

Bridgerton

The Crown

Midsomer Murders

Downton Abbey

The Midnight Sky

The Great

1917

The Dark Knight

Wonder Woman

Emma.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Gladiator

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ready Player One

The Witches

Captain America: The First Avenger

Call the Midwife

Love Actually

The Princess Bride

Beauty and the Beast

Alien

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Casino Royale

Shacklefor, Surrey

London Spy, which is a Jakob Verbruggen directorial. It is a crime, drama and mystery series that released in 2015. The episode titled Strangers was shot in Shackleford, Surrey.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.