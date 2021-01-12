Where Was 'The Force Awakens' Filmed? Learn About The Iconic Shooting Locations

The Force Awakens is a story about the rise of a new order that threatens to destroy the New Republic. To restore peace, desert scavenger Rey, ex-stormtrooper Finn must join hands with Han Solo and Chewbacca. They are backed aptly by the Republic and the Resistance. The film released in 2015 and was directed by J. J. Abrams. Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Oscar Isaac were seen playing important roles in the film. Many are curious to know where was The Force Awakens filmed. Read this article to know The Force Awakens filming locations.

Where was The Force Awakens filmed?

The Force Awakens filming locations are scattered across different parts of the world. The principal shooting was completed at Pinewood Studios near London as per a report published by Business Insider.

Skellig Michael is a rocky island located off the west coast of Ireland. This was the place where the final scene of the film was shot. This scene showed Rey encountering Luke Skywalker at the hideout on the rocky island. Skellig Michael is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The director, in a video released by Discover Ireland, said that he felt lucky that they were allowed to shoot in such a beautiful location.

Abu Dhabi is an important shooting location for The Force Awakens. Jakku that was shown in the film was shot at Rub’ al Khali desert in Abu Dhabi. Rey’s deserted home planet is the place where Poe goes to find the missing Luke Skywalker.

D’Qar, the airbase of the Resistance that you see in the film, was shot at the former RAF airbase in Berkshire, England. This is the place where the pilots prepare for heading out on the mission to Starkiller Base.

The Force Awakens shooting locations can be found in Puzzlehead in the Forest of Deam in Gloucestershire, England. The filmmakers were looking for the most magical forest and this area was extremely suitable for the shoot, as per the article.

The Starkiller Base was shot in Iceland as per the above-mentioned article. According to a report that was published in the Iceland Magazine, the ice cap Eyjafjallajökull was used in the shooting of the film.

The Force Awakens Review

The Force Awakens review shows that the film received a high rating of 7.9/10 on IMDB. The audiences loved the film for the wonderful casting consisting of familiar and fresh actors. The audiences also loved the film as they felt it was the perfect tribute to the original trilogy.

