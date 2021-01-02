Inner Wheel Club Adopts White Peacock In Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo For Wildlife Conservation

In the latest boost to wildlife conservation programme at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, a women’s organisation has adopted a white peacock for a period of one year on Thursday, December 31. According to the Nehru Zoological Park, Vandana Jain, president of the Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad along with other members of the organisation offered to adopt one white peacock for 365 days and have already handed over a cheque of 30,000 rupees to the curator.

Further, the Inner Wheel Club's president has also urged other people to come forward and take the initiative of adopting the animals in the zoo. Jain also said that the continued support of citizens will end up strengthening the wildlife conservation in the State. In September 2020, a 12-year-old boy Chinmay Siddharth Shah adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger in Nehru Zoological Park, Telangana for a period of three months. He had also handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to the zoo authorities.

Nocturnal birds adopted

Earlier, Havisha Jain and Vihaan Atul Shah adopted nocturnal animals, and small birds were adopted by sisters Preksha, Priyal, Dhwani and Bhakti Nagda who handed over a cheque of Rs.5,000 each. A Nagamani, Deputy Curator Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad lauded children for showing a great gesture of adopting the tiger and birds and, thanked them for love and affection towards the conservation of wildlife. She had also urged the citizens to come forward and adopt animals at the Hyderabad based zoological park.

Separately, an animal-loving ex Indian Airforce officer has reportedly donated Rs 1 lakh to adopt a giraffe in Bengaluru zoo, a news agency reported citing zoo officials. In a bid to supported the “ex-situ conservation” at Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP), Wing Commander GB Athri has adopted the one and half-year-old Yadhunandan.

According to reports, the adopted animal, who was born to Krishnaraja and Babbly in Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru, was gifted to Bengaluru zoo on April 24.

(with inputs from ANI)

