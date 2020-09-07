Re-imagining Netflix's 'Away' In Bollywood, Can You See Priyanka Chopra As Astronaut Emma?

Away is a popular American web series which belongs to the sci-fi genre. It premiered on Netflix on September 4. The plot of the show is based on an Astronaut who has to leave behind her husband and daughter so as to take command of an international space crew. Together, they go on a dangerous, 3-year mission to space. If this show is remade in Bollywood with an Indian cast, here’s a list of actor who seems ideal for the roles.

Emma Green - Priyanka Chopra

She is an American astronaut who has been asked to command the international space crew for a 3-years mission to space. Played by Hilary Swank in the Hollywood version, Priyanka Chopra might be ideal to essay this role in an Indian version. She is known for her great acting abilities and being an amazing combination of beauty with brains.

Matt Logan- Abhishek Bachchan

He is the husband of Emma Green. He also works in NASA with Emma as an engineer for her mission at NASA’s Mission Control Centre situated at Houston. Although he had tried to become an astronaut like his wife, due to a disease called cerebral cavernous malformation, he was denied the position. Being a good actor, Abhishek Bachchan seems just the person for this role.

Lu- Anushka Sharma

She is a Chinese taikonaut who also doubles up as a chemist. She is stuck in a loveless marriage with her husband but also has an affair with Mei Chan. Known for her great acting skills and already having played a scientist in Zero, Anushka Sharma seems just the person to pull off this role.

Ram- Rajkummar Rao

He is the second-in-command after Emma in the mission. He is of Indian origin and not on good terms with his family. He is also the co-pilot. Being a great actor, Rajkummar Rao seems perfect for the role.

Misha- Anupam Kher

He is a Russian veteran astronaut who is both a father and a grandfather. He also works as the space shuttle’s engineer. Known for acting, Anupam Kher seems ideal to pull off this role if a Bollywood remake is made.

Kwesi- Vicky Kaushal

He is a rookie astronaut who is also a botanist. He was born in Ghana but adopted and raised by Jewish parents in England. Known for playing challenging roles, it will be interesting to see Vicky Kaushal play this role.

