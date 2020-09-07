Young Wallander Cast: See Young Wallander Characters To Know Who Is Playing Whom

Young Wallander is a web series currently airing on Netflix. The web series is a prequel to the popular Swedish TV series titled Wallander. The series Young Wallander release date is Thursday, September 3. The official synopsis of Young Wallander on Netflix reads as “An incendiary hate crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character”.

Young Wallander Cast & characters: Adam Pålsson as Kurt Wallander

Swedish actor Adam Palsson plays the character of Kurt Wallander in a younger version in this latest Netflix series. The character was earlier played by Kenneth Branagh who played the same role in BBC One's adaptation of the popular detective series. Actor Krister Henriksson has also played the role of Kurt Wallander in the Swedish version of the show.

Richard Dillane as Superintendent Hemberg

Richard Dillane is an acclaimed actor. He is known for his role as an OSS agent Peter Nicholls in Ben Affleck's Argo. He also played the husband of Margaret Humphreys the film Oranges and Sunshine. He is seen in a pivotal role in Young Wallander, playing the role of Superintendent Hemberg.

Leanne Best as Frida Rask

Leanne Best is a British actor known for her roles in Ripper Street, Fortitude, The Woman In Black. She was also seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) as Min Sakul. She plays the role of Frida Rask in Young Wallander series.

Ellise Chappell as Mona

Ellise Chappell is an actress known for her roles in Yesterday (2019) & Poldark (2015). She plays an important role in Young Wallander as Mona. The character is seen as the ex-wife in the British version of the Wallander series.

Yasen Atour as Reza

Yasen Atour is an actor and producer. He is known for his roles in Ben-Hur (2016), Robin Hood (2018) and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015). He plays the role of Reza in Young Wallander.

Charles Mnene as Bash

Charles Mnene is a British film, TV and stage actor. He is known for his appearances in TV shows like The Bill, Holby City, and Doctors. He was also seen in the drama titled Ahead of the Class.

Jacob Collins-Levy as Karl-Axel Munck

Jacob Collins-Levy is an actor known for his roles in popular movies like The White Princess, True History of the Kelly Gang and Doctor Who.

Alan Emrys as Gustav Munck

Alan Emrys is an actor known for his roles in Johnny English Strikes Again, and Cold Blow Lane.

Kiza Deen as Mariam

Kiza Deen is an actress known for her roles in Silent Witness and Hollyoaks.

Is Young Wallander coming back on Netflix?

The Netflix web series Young Wallander is currently on Netflix as it released four days ago. However many people are searching online whether a season 2 will release anytime soon. The streaming platform hasn't announced any information regarding a Young Wallander season 2 as of yet. Netflix usually announces the season renewals within one to six months after a show has aired. So, it is too soon to know about the Young Wallander season 2 release dates as there is no official announcement on the same for now.

Young Wallander plot

The six-episode web series titled Young Wallander is a prequel of the popular character named Wallander and his journey. Young Wallander is based on the novels by Henning Mankell that were written in the 1990s. The novels were adapted in two television series which gained immense popularity all over the world. However, Young Wallander focuses on the background of the character and is set in his younger days. Even though the character is set in the 1990s, the show will be set in present-day and will be a modern take of Wallander’s background story.

