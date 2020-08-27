'The One And Only Ivan' Filming Locations: See The Stunning Location Of Lakeland, FL

Helmed by director Thea Sharrock, Disney’s The One and Only Ivan is a fantasy film for all ages. This heartwarming Disney film is based on K. A. Applegate’s novel by the same name. Aside from a story that will melt even the coldest of hearts, The One and Only Ivan stars the voices of some of Hollywood’s most talented actors.

While actor Bryan Cranston plays the role of Mack, owner of the Big Top Circus, this Disney film also stars the voices of Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, Ron Funches, Brooklynn Prince and Mike White. Moreover, the filming locations of this movie have rendered a soul to its story. Read on to find out, “Where are The One and Only Ivan filming locations?”

Where are The One and Only Ivan filming locations?

According to a report in What’s on Disney Plus, filming for The One and Only Ivan had started back in 2018. The quaint and picturesque city of Lakeland in Florida helped breath life into the Disney film and lent authenticity to its characters. Here are the shooting locations of the film.

West Palm Drive

The West Palm Drive is a narrow street, which has some of the most gorgeous tree canopies in the entire city of Lakeland. The report has suggested that one of the older houses located on this route was used in the film. The report also suggests that one of the old cars' of house owner was also used in once of the shots in the film.

Southgate Shopping Centre

The Southgate Shopping mall was featured in The One and Only Ivan as “Big Top Mall.” The filmmakers digitally replaced the signage of the mall. However, not all signages were changed digitally. Some signs were reportedly mounted for the day, while the real retailers were asked to remain closed. Viewers might remember the iconic arch of the shopping complex from the Johnny Depp movie Edward Scissorhands.

Silver Moon Drive-In

The Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre in Lakeland indeed became one of the film’s crowned jewels. The drive-in theatre helped in recreating a retro theme for The One and Only Ivan. The location also features in one of the most heart-warming scenes in the Disney film’s trailer featuring Bryan Cranston, a baby Ivan and Hannah Bourne.

The One and Only Ivan Reviews

On its IMDb page, The One and Only Ivan has been given 6.9 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes the film has scored 94 per cent in audience score. Netizens on twitter are enjoying the new Disney film a lot.

The One and Only Ivan is pretty good, it told the story well, had good emotional moments, and a great cast. I loved connecting to this movie, I say give it a watch.

— S🎬 (@GnarlyReviewDad) August 22, 2020

— Bryan McKenzie (@McKeduc8or) August 22, 2020

So excited to watch my favorite book come to life....

— Stacey Hea (@HeaStacey) August 22, 2020

