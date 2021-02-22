Where Was 'Training Day' Filmed? Everything You Need To Know About Its Shooting Locations

Training Day filming locations have piqued the interest of the audience members ever since the release of the film. The feature presentation features the likes of Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Eva Mendes, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, to name a few. Here's a look at all the known Training Day shooting locations along with the sequences that were filmed there. Read on to know where was Training Day filmed.

Where was Training Day filmed?

1) Watts, Los Angeles, California

This is the place where the iconic Fake Warrant scene was filmed. The sequence in question featured Denzel Washington and Macy Gray. In the scene, the former steals $40,000 from the house of Kevin "The Sandman" Miller.

2) La Cienega Boulvard, Los Angeles, California

This is where the tragic climax scene which sees the passing of Denzel Washington's Alonzo was filmed. The sequence in question, along with Washington, features the late Sarah Danielle Madison.

3) Everett Street, Los Angeles, California

Everett Street is where the house of the film's antagonist, Roger (played by Scott Glenn) is located. The location has been used for several scenes in the film. One of those sequences also happens to be when Roger breaths his last.

4) Palmwood Drive, Los Angeles, California

Palmwood Drive is home to the residence of Eva Mendes's character, Sara. The location has been used for a handful of crucial sequences in the film. One of those happens to be the meet and greet sequence involving Washington, Ethan Hawke and Mendes.

5) Thomas Street – Los Angeles, California

It is said that the house of one of the film's main characters, Smiley (played by Cliff Curtis) is situated on Thomas Street. Smiley's residence only makes it to the final cut of the film for a handful of scenes. One of those moments involves the informal trial of Ethan Hawke's character.

6) West Sixth Street, downtown Los Angeles

West Sixth Street makes it to the list of Training Day filming locations since it features the restaurant that a handful of the film's main characters are seen visiting. Most notably, one of the scenes filmed in the West Sixth Street-based diner rolls in shortly after the starting credits of the film dissipate. The sequence in question sees Washington's Alonzo and Ethan Hawke's Jake Hoyt having a conversation regarding the plan ahead.

7) West 7th Street, Los Angeles

West 7th Street also features a cafe which is used as one of the Training Day shooting locations. The cafe is known as Quality Cafe. The location was also used by Steven Spielberg in Catch Me If You Can, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

