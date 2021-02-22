Where Was 'The Deer Hunter' Filmed? From Ohio To Thailand & More; Know Shooting Locations

The 1978 American war film The Deer Hunter is known for its star cast including Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Christopher Walken. The movie's plot revolves around a trio of steel workers whose lives get transformed amid the Vietnam War. Where was Deer Hunter filmed?

The Deer Hunter filming locations were mostly based in the American state, Ohio. The opening scene shows a steelworks factory. The scene was shot in US Steel Widowmaker Central Blast Furnace in Cleveland, Ohio. The infamous wedding scene of Steve and Angela took place in St. Theodosius Russian Orthodox Church at 733 Starkweather Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. The wedding reception was shot in Lemko Hall - 2335 W. Eleventh Street, Cleveland, Ohio. according to IMDb. Look at the St. Theodosius Russian Orthodox Church's pictures below:

Scenes showing off the city including the hospital, the Eagle Supermarket, the steelworks factory were all shot in Cleveland. Cleveland's Louis Stokes VA Medical Center at 10701 East Boulevard served as the hospital's location and Starkweather Avenue became the Eagle supermarket. The funeral sequence was filmed all the way in the state of Pennsylvania at McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery but was posed as if being shot in the 'Steel Town of Clairton'.

Deer Hunter filming locations' actual deer hunting sequence was shot in Heather Meadows in Mount Baker, Washington. The scenic views of the mountains also included Lake Chelan of Washington. The scene where Michael releases the deer is shot at Nooksack Falls, Mount Baker in Washington, USA.

The Deer Hunter filming locations showing the Vietnam sequences were actually shot in Katchan Buri, Thailand. Some of the scenes were also shot in Bangkok in Thailand introducing them as Saigon in Vietnam. The 1973 Saigon evacuation scene was shot at Throngwad Road in Bangkok, Thailand. The U.S. Airfield scene wasn't shot in the States, it was shot at the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Here's what the airport looks like today:

The 3-hour movie, The Deer Hunter has received an 8.1 rating out of 10 on IMDb. The 70s classic marked as John Cazale's final feature film before he passed away on March 12, 1978, due to lung cancer. The movie won its creators and actors 5 awards and 4 nominations at the Academy Awards.

