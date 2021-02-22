Where Was 'Just Go With It' Filmed? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Movie

Just Go With is a 2011 romantic-comedy movie that captures the brilliant chemistry of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The film revolves around a weekend trip in which a plastic surgeon convinces his loyal assistant to pretend as his soon-to-be-divorced wife in order to cover up a careless lie he told his girlfriend. Fans often wonder where was Just Go With It filmed ? Where did the vacation trip actually happen? Here's everything you need to know about the Adam Sandler's Just Go With It filming locations.

Where was Just Go With It filmed?

According to a report by the FlightCentre website, most of the movie is filmed on the islands of Maui and Kauai which is located in Hawaii. Just Go With It filming locations also include some popular areas of America like Beverly Hills, Hotel Casa Del Mar, and Oak Park in California The shoot of the film in the islands of Maui and Kauai lasted between 4-6 weeks and began in the month of April in the year 2010.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Just Go With It trailer

Other Just Go With It shooting locations

Some other locations of the film also include places like 1000 Gayley Ave, Los Angeles. Some scenes of the film were also shot in Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, California. The shooting of Los Angeles took place around the month of March in 2010.

About the cast of Just Go With It.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were the main lead of the film. Adam played the role of plastic surgeon whereas Jennifer played the role of his assistant. Brooklyn Decker played the role of Palmer in the movie whereas Nicole Kidman played the role of Devlin Adams in the movie. Other notable actors like Nick Swardson, Griffin Gluck, Bailee Madison, and Dave Matthews were also a part of the cast of Just Go With It.

Trivia of Just Go With It

According to IMDB, this movie was the first collaboration of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. They had known each other for twenty years but were unable to share the screen in any movie.

Jackie Sandler who played the role of Danny Maccabee's fiancee in the movie is actually the real-life wife of Adam Sandler

Along with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia, this film is also a remake of Cactus Flower which was released in 1969.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Just Go With It

