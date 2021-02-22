Where Was 'Made Of Honor' Filmed? Here's All You Need To Know About The Filming Locations

The 2008 film, Made of Honor is a romantic comedy-drama helmed by Paul Weiland. The movie stars Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan and Kevin McKiddin in lead roles. The film revolves around a lifelong playboy who falls in love with his best friend, only to see her get engaged and ask him to be her maid of honour. The movie went on to garner rave reviews from fans and audiences for its storyline and acting skills. If you are wondering where was Made of Honor filmed, here's taking a look at the Made of Honor shooting locations.

The film has been shot in various locations such as Eilean Donan Castle, Dunvegan Castle, Broughton Castle, Central Park, Chinatown, Edlesborough, Lincoln's Inn Fields, Mayfair, Oxford Street, Park Lane Hotel, Savoy Theatre, Washington Square Park, Meatpacking District, Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, Grace Church - 802 Broadway, Manhattan, Westminster, and more.

According to Movielocations.com, the movie is set predominantly in New York, with Hannah's wedding trip to Scotland to wealthy Highland Laddie Colin (Kevin McKidd), but the locations are quite deceptive. The film begins with a flashback to the inauspicious Cornell University meeting of Tom and Hannah in 1998. The campus is actually located north-east of downtown LA at Occidental College, Eagle Rock.

To set the scene, there's a brief montage of Manhattan, but Tom's apartment was built in the Pacific Electric Lofts Building on Main Street, East 6th Street, in downtown Los Angeles' Old Bank District. Its distinctive arched windows were cleverly matched by the real Manhattan exterior, which is on the south corner of Spruce Street and Nassau Street in the Civic Center District.

Also read | 'Total Dhamaal' Shooting Location: All About The Film And Its Filming Locations

Tom meets Hannah at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, 5th Avenue, 82nd Street, where she works as a restorer. The Statue Court is the current Greek Space of the Museum (then). Their Sunday tradition includes a meal at the Hsin Wong Restaurant, 72 Bayard Street in Chinatown, New York, which has, unfortunately, closed down since then.

(Image courtesy: Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube)

Also read | 'Observe And Report' Shooting Locations: All About The Film And Its Filming Spots

More about the Made of Honor filming locations

As per tassiedevilabroad.com, one of the main locations of Made of Honor filming in Scotland is definitely Eilean Donan Castle. It is located on the mainland of Scotland quite close to the Isle of Skye. The ancestral home of Colin's family, the McMurrays, is in Made of Honor, but it was a stronghold of the Mackenzie and its allies, the Macrae clan, in real life. Another location is the harbour town where Hannah's bridesmaids are taking her to her hen's party. Although it's about an hour's drive from the castle of Eilean Donan, it seems like it's just up the road in the film. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Where Is The Eden Resort In 'Couples Retreat' Location? Know About The Filming Location

Also read | Where Was 'Supernatural' Filmed? Here's All You Need To Know About The Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.