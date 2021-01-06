Where Was 'Trouble With The Curve' Filmed? Know About Memorable Filming Locations

'Trouble with the Curve' was released in 2012 and is an American sports drama directed by Robert Lorenz. The film narrates the story of an ageing baseball scout, Gus Lobel. He has to prove his worth to his organisation and he has to go on a scouting trip. His workaholic daughter Mickey accompanies him on a scouting trip. It is during this trip that they also mend their relationship with each other. The film stars Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams, Justin Timberlake, John Goodman in pivotal roles.

Also read: Thailand Announces 'maximum Control' Against COVID-19 In 28 Provinces, Including Bangkok

Many audiences have wondered where was Trouble with the Curve filmed. Read this article to know in detail about Trouble with the Curve shooting locations.

Where was 'Trouble with the Curve' filmed?

According to an article published on Southern Outdoor Cinema LLC, Trouble with the Curve shooting locations are spread over the towns of Georgia consisting of Athens, Dawsonville, Atlanta, and Gainesville. The film revolved around baseball and hence it is no surprise that the film was shot at Turner Field which is the home of the Atlanta Braves. Baseball players from the Young Harris College were also seen in the film. The students and community members also acted as extras in the film.

Also read: Sunday's EPL Fixture Between Burnley & Fulham At Turf Moor 'postponed' Due To COVID-19

The film was shot for 10 days at the Amicalola Lodge on GA 53 in Dawsonville. The local people were hired by the production team for traffic direction and security purposes, as per the portal.

Many of the Trouble with the Curve filming locations were around Athens, GA. A local bar named The Globe and Oconee Hill Cemetery, as well as various local businesses located in downtown Athens featured in the film. Employees of The Globe can also be seen in the film.

Also read: MP Sees 731 New COVID-19 Cases, 855 Recoveries

The Trouble with the Curve filming locations are spread in different parts of Georgia. Different movie and television shows have been made in different parts of Georgia, especially around Atlanta. The production companies get great tax benefits by filming in Georgia, according to the article.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Skipper Sourav Ganguly 'a Full And Speedy Recovery'

'Trouble with the Curve' review

Trouble with the Curve review shows that the film received a moderate rating of 6.8/10 on IMDB from the audiences. The audience loved the film because of the wonderful acting by Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams. They also loved the film for the wonderful portrayal of a father-daughter relationship.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.