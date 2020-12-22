My Hero Academia Voice Actors Including The List Of Voices For English Dub; Check Out

Netflix's popular anime series My Hero Academia will soon gear up for its fifth installment, which will be premiered in March 2021. The super manga series has also been dubbed in English for its non-Japanese viewers. Here is the list of My Hero Academia characters and its voice actors along with the list of English dub voice actors. Scroll down to get more details about the character and actor behind its voice.

My Hero Academia Voice Actors - (Japanese & English)

Izuku Midoriya

Japanese voice actor Daiki Yamashita has given his voice for the lead character of the anime series. Meanwhile, for its English dub, American actor Justin Briner has given his voice. Izuku's Hero name is Deku and he was originally Quirkless. However, after meeting All Might and impressing him with his bravery, he gains One For All becoming its ninth user.

Katsuki Bakugou

The My Hero Academia voice cast has the popular Japanese voice actor and singer Nobuhiko Okamoto for the character of Katsuki while for the English dub, actor Clifford Chapin has given his voice. The second lead of the anime series is also one of the students of Class 1-A in the U.A High School. He was violent and often bullied Izuku for being Quirkless.

All Might

A 43-year-old Japanese actor Kenta Miyake has voiced the character name All Might. On the other hand, American actor Christopher Sabat, who has provided his voice for a bunch of Japanese anime and video games, has dubbed the character for its English version. Toshinori Yagi, often known as his alias All Might, is considered the #1 hero in the world.

Ochaco Uraraka

Ochaco Uraraka is the female lead character of the series, which is voiced by Ayane Sakura in Japanese and Luci Christian in English. She is a student at U.A. High School and one of Izuku Midoriya's closest friends. Later, she develops love-interest in the lead character.

Tenya Lida

Another lead character of the series is Tenya Lida. He joined the U.A High School for the training of Pro Hero. The series has voice actor Kaito Ishikawa for its Japanese version and John Michael Tatum for its English version. Tenya is the class president of Class 1-A and Izuku Midoriya's closest friend.

