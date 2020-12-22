'Midsomer Christmas' Episodes Like 'The Christmas Haunting' & Others To Binge-watch

Midsomer Murders is a British crime drama television series, which has premiered its 20 successful seasons and is currently airing its 21st season. The crime-drama series is an adaptation by Anthony Horowitz from the novels in the Chief Inspector Barnaby book series (created by Caroline Graham).

The series chronicles various murder cases that take place within small country villages across the fictional English county of Midsomer. It also focuses on the efforts of the senior police detective, who solves the crime by determining who the culprit is and the motive for their actions. As Christmas is around the corner, here is a list of the episodes you can binge-watch on the occasion.

Midsomer Christmas Episodes

Season 3 Episode 1 - Death of a stranger

This episode was aired on new year's eve, which is on December 31, 1999. In the episode, shortly before the retirement, Superintendent Pringle arrested a local poacher for the murder of a tramp during a fox hunt in woodland close to the village of Upper Marshwood. DCI Barnaby was unsure that the poacher was the killer.

Season 6 Episode 1 - A Talent for life

This episode was aired a week after 2002's Christmas. The episode was set in the village of Malham Bridge, eccentric widow Isobel Hewitt and adulterous doctor Duncan Goff were both murdered. DCI Barnaby and DS Troy questioned if one or the other was the target and whether one just happened to stumble across the other. Many suspects and motives came up, as the detectives tried to find out.

Season 7 Episode 7 - Ghosts of Christmas Past

The season finale of Midsomer Murder 7 was aired on 2004's Christmas. The episode focused on nine years after Ferdy Villiers committed suicide at the family home of Draycott Hall, the extended Villiers family gathered to celebrate Christmas. When a riddle in a Christmas cracker proclaimed that two members of the family wpuld be dead by midnight on Boxing Day, everyone took no notice, until elderly Aunt Lydia nearly died after getting locked in the garage.

Season 11 Episode 1 - Shot At Dawn

The episode was premiered in January 2008. The episode revolved around Tommy Hicks, who was executed for cowardice and dissertation, during World War I. The son and grandson of the Kicks family, Lionel and Dave Hicks, revelled in the occasion. Meanwhile, the Hammond family was much more displeased, Henry, the patriarch was infuriated by the move and sustained a long-running feud with the Hicks.

Season 16 Episode 1 - The Christmas Haunting

Season 16's this episode was about the death of a visitor during a ghost-hunting party at the local Manor House in a village. With many secrets to uncover, DCI Barnaby assisted by new DS Nelson investigated the case. The episode was directed by Nick Laughland.

