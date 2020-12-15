'White House Down' Cast List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The Film

White House Down is an American action thriller film about a terrorist attack at the White House and the events that followed after some infiltrators wanted to hold captive the President of the USA. The movie is written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Roland Emmerich and released in the year 2013. Here is information about the cast of White House Down.

White House Down Cast

Channing Tatum

The movie stars Channing Tatum in the lead role. The actor is portraying the character of a United States Capitol Police officer in the film and is named John Cale. He is seen pulling off a number of action stunts throughout the film.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has portrayed an important character in the film and he is called, James Sawyer in the film. His character is that of the President of the United States. In the film, he too a number of action scenes in the movie.

Maggie Gyllenhaal as Carol Finnerty

White House Down characters also includes Maggie Gyllenhaal has portrayed an important role in the film. She is seen in the role of Carol Finnerty, who is the Secret service Presidential Detail Deputy Special Agent-in-Charge. She was praised for her acting skills in the film.

Joe King as Emily Cale

Joe King has portrayed the character of Emily in the movie, who is the daughter of John Cale. She is a pivotal character in the film as, throughout the movie, her father tries to rescue her along with the president of the US. Moreover, she becomes a bait to ask for the President to surrender by the end of the film.

Other cast

James Woods as Walker

Nicolas Wright as Donnie the Guide

Michael Murphy as Vice President Hammond

Rachelle Lefevre as Melanie

Lance Reddick as General Caufield.

Plot of the film

The plot of the film revolves around a US Capitol Police officer called John Cale who attempts to rescue his daughter Emily and the President of the US. It so happens that the US president James Sawyer makes a controversial proposal to remove military forces from the Middle East. Meanwhile, a bomb is detonated in the United States Capitol, collapsing the rotunda and sending Washington DC into a lockdown.

Cales who was present there with his daughter to witness the incident. Unfortunately, his daughter too gets trapped in the scenario. What follows is a trial of events where Cale tries to rescue his daughter who had come there only to accompany her father for his job interview.

Trailer of White House Down

