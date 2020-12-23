'Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All' Trailer Out Now

Lifetime released the trailer for their upcoming documentary Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All on December 22, 2020. The documentary will focus on the mother-daughter’s special bond, and various other events pertaining to their lives. Read on to know more about the trailer:

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All Trailer

Lifetime is making a documentary film that sees in detail the lives of singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobby Kristina Brown and the trailer of it made it to YouTube yesterday. The 2-hour long movie will feature interviews with a list of family and friends that were close to the mother-daughter duo.

Randy Jackson is seen talking about Whitney’s image as a pop-princess and then Perri Reid, who is a close family friend says how Whitney loved her daughter the most however it wasn’t for ‘Chrissy’(Kristina). Further, the trailer also sees Bobbi Brown’s sister Tina Brown saying how the latter had to do a lot of ‘not so good things’ as a child and thus hints the darker aspects of her life.

The special documentary will also talk in detail about the devastating parallels between Whitney and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths. The latter passed away back in 2012 at the age of 49 at a Beverly Hills hotel after she drowned in a bathtub. Later in 2015, Bobbi was found unconscious, submerged in a bathtub at her home in Georgia. She died later of lobar pneumonia after being in a coma for six months. Both Houston and Kristina suffered from addiction.

A press release for the film said, “The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina. Both faced similar struggles — living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune…and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the Earth in the same tragic way”.

It further added, “In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina’ offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them”. The documentary will premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Promo Image Courtesy: Still from the documentary trailer on YouTube

