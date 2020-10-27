Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' Surpasses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

The Grammy-winning song I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston is the fourth song from the '90s and the first solo track of the decade to hit the 1 billion views on YouTube. The song, I Will Always Love You was originally written and recorded by American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton in the year 1973. Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You was a commercial success and managed to break records then and now.

Whitney Houston recorded her version of the song in the year 1992 for the film, The Bodyguard. Her song spent 14 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is one of the best-selling songs of all time. It also held the record for being the best-selling single by a woman in music history, until Taylor Swift broke the record for the same.

Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" re-entered the charts in 2012 after her passing, making it the second single ever to hit the top three on Billboard Hot 100 in a separate list. The song was recorded by several other artists, including John Doe, Linda Ronstadt, LeAnn Rimes Amber Riley, and Sarah Washington, whose dance version was number 12 on the UK Singles Chart. Listen to the song below.

Taylor Swift's folklore

On September 28, 2020, Taylor Swift crossed Whitney Houston to remain on Billboard No. 1 for the longest time among female artists. The singer with her Folklore album has remained on No. 1 for a total of 47 weeks, one week more than Whitney Houston's 46 weeks record. This record has been secured to Houston's name for the last 23 years since 1987. Folklore recorded over 87k albums for the week that ended on September 24. According to Nielsen Music and MRC Data, Taylor Swift’s Folklore made up of 846,000 sales in its first week and was the largest number of sales in the debut week of the year.

The achievement marks the first solo artist in the 1990s to join YouTube's "billion views club." Others to cross the mark include Guns N' Roses' November Rain, The Cranberries' Zombie and Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

