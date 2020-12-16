Whitney Houston Biopic Will See BAFTA Winner Naomi Ackie Playing The Lead

Earlier this year, a Whitney Houston biopic was confirmed and the movie titled I Wanna Dance with Somebody is currently in the making. In a recent turn of events, the BAFTA winner and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Naomi Ackie has been cast as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody, reported Deadline. For all the people who are wondering about the Whitney Houston movie, here is everything you need to know about it.

Naomi Ackie to play the lead role in Whitney Houston biopic

The Whitney Houston biopic is helmed by Stella Meghie. In a media statement, Meghie mentioned that they were searching for an actor who could embody Whitney Houston. The search was on for a better part of last year. Talking about Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston, Meghie said that the actor impressed then at every stage of the process. She also added that she was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon like Whitney Houston while bringing humanity to her interior life.

Also Read | Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails Set For Rock Hall Induction

Also Read | Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' Surpasses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

About Whitney Houston movie

The movie is being written by the Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten. The Whitney Houston movie is being made with the support of Houston estate. Primary Wave Music is partnering with the Whitney Houston estate. Interestingly, the estate has signed off on the screenplay. This paves the way for granting the movie in reproducing all the hits of Whitney Houston. The singer was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Breaks Whitney Houston's Record For Most Weeks At No.1 In Billboard 200

Also Read | Cardi B Is Going To Trial Over Tattoo On Her Provocative 2016 Mixtape Cover

Naomi Ackie is one of the most popular actors in the film and TV industry. She won a BAFTA for her role of Bonnie in the second season of The End Of The F***Ing World. Last year, she was seen in the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She played Jannah in the last instalment in the Skywalker saga. She had also won a British Independent Film Award as Most Promising Newcomer in 2017 for her role as Anna in Lady Macbeth. She will be next seen playing the lead role heist musical The Score. Fans of Whitney Houston and Naomi Ackie are now eagerly waiting for the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Image Credits: movie_moan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.