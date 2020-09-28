Taylor Swift Breaks Whitney Houston's Record For Most Weeks At No.1 In Billboard 200

Pop star Taylor Swift made Billboard 200 history as she remained on No.1 this week too. This is the longest that a female artist has ever stayed on top. She has now broken iconic singer Whitney Houston's record, who stayed at the No.1 spot for 46 weeks.

Taylor Swift's New Billboard 200 record

Taylor Swift has now crossed Whitney Houston as she stays on Billboard No.1 for the longest time, among female artists. The singer with her folklore album has stayed on No.1 for a total of 47 weeks which is one week more than Whitney Houston’s 46 weeks record. Houston has had this record secured to her name for the last 23 years since 1987. folklore has recorded over 87k album units for the week that ended on September 24.

About Folklore Album

Taylor Swift's folklore is her eighth studio album to reach the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 charts. As per Nielsen Music and MRC Data, folklore made up to 846,000 sales in its first week and was the biggest number of sales in the debut week for the year. Taylor has successfully secured all the three biggest weeks for albums for herself time and again, with her albums Reputation, Lover, and now folklore. Reputation sold over 1.24 million units as per the chart of December 2, 2017.

Folklore has a number of hit songs that are being loved by her fans. The top songs with the highest views on YouTube are Cardigan with 47 million views, Exile with 17 million views, and The 1 has over 12 million views. These are followed by August which has 7.4 million views and Betty which has 6.9 million views. The album has been written and recorded amid the COVID–19 pandemic. The album has songs in collaboration with Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner, and Jack Antonoff.

