Cardi B Is Going To Trial Over Tattoo On Her Provocative 2016 Mixtape Cover

Cardi B is one of the popular names in the music industry. Cardi B's album covers are known to be expressive and giving a glimpse of what is inside the album. One such Cardi B's album covers have landed her in a legal tussle. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Cardi B is going to trial because of the provocative cover of her 2016 mixtape Cardi B's Gangsta music vol 1. She is being sued by a man for putting his tattoo on the back of a man seen in the album cover. For all the people who are curious to know about Cardi B's tattoo album cover and its legal battle, here is everything you need to know about it.

Cardi B to go to trial for editing a man's back tattoo on her album cover

Cardi B looks relaxed on the cover of her first album, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1. However, that same image has landed her in legal trouble four years later. The report added that she is headed to court for the graphic used on the Cardi B's Gangsta music vol 1. The man named Kevin Michael Brophy Jr. is suing the popular rapper for editing his back tattoo onto someone else’s body that is seen in the provocative cover without his permission.

Also Read | Which Of The Cardi B's Film Showcases Her Robbing Men? Read All Details Here

Also Read | Rapper Cardi B's This Song Is Also Popularly Known As The 'hustler's Anthem'

Cardi B's tattoo album cover

March 2016: Cardi B releases her debut mixtape “Gangsta Bitch Music: Vol 1” which reached #30 on Billboards R&B/Hip Hop chart. pic.twitter.com/4Z2QSGwnbi — FAN! Nicki vs The World (@OnikasTheReason) July 3, 2020

According to the report, U.S. District Court Judge Cormac Carney has rejected the argument by Cardi B’s lawyer that the image falls under transformative fair use law which allows an image to be used if the changes made to it were significant. The judge in his ruling has said that a reasonable jury, in this case, could conclude that there are not many transformative or creative elements involved on the said cover that would constitute a transformative use of Plaintiff’s tattoo. The judge has also pointed out that Timm Gooden’s testimony was also one of the reasons why Carney decided to send the lawsuit to court.

Also Read | 'Wasn’t Trying To Offend': Cardi B Apologises After Backlash For Thanksgiving Celebrations

Also Read | Why Cardi B's WAP Isn't On The Nominations List For The 63rd Grammy Awards

Timm Gooden had designed the album cover and he had testified that he submitted a draft of the cover to Cardi B’s team but was told to choose another tattoo. He then searched back tattoos online and found a picture of Brophy and used it in the cover. The judge has mentioned that the defining elements such as the tiger and snake are virtually unchanged and therefore he took the decision.

Image Credits: Cardi B Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.