Who Is Audra Mari? All You Need To Know About Josh Duhamel And Audra Mari's Love Story

Transformers star Josh Duhamel is currently celebrating as his longtime girlfriend Audra Mari recently said yes to his proposal. The actor shared an adorable photo via Instagram and also mentioned how he proposed to his girlfriend. While fans are congratulating the actor, they are also wondering who Audra Mari is and are eager to know about her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Josh Duhamel shared a picture with his fiance Audra. While Duhamel wore a white shirt and pants, Audra Mari was dressed in a white lacy dress. In the caption, the actor revealed he proposed to his girlfriend on the seashore through a note in a bottle. He wrote, "It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari."

Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel's love story

Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel reportedly first met in 2019 through mutual friends. The news of their romance first broke in May 2019. Soon after Josh Duhamel announced divorce from his ex-wife Fergie. Fergie also congratulated the couple for their new beginning through the comment section. Sharing the same picture, Mari wrote, "my heart is so happy..I love you @joshduhamel."

Who is Audra Mari?

Audra Mari is a professional model, who has represented the US in several beauty pageants. She has a verified Instagram account and enjoys a following of over 56 thousand on Instagram. Back in 2014, Audra Mari was the winner of the Miss North Dakota USA or Teen USA beauty pageant. The same year, she stood second in the Miss USA pageant, held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In 2016, Mari was also crowned Miss World America. She later went on to represent the UD at the Miss World pageant. The model came 6th in the competition.

As per a report by CBS 4, Audra Mari also modelled for the Ocean Drive Swimsuit issue. In an interview with the news outlet, the model encouraged young girls and asked them not to worry about being perfect. She quipped how everyone has their own insecurities and how modelling brings out the positive things in a person.

Audra Mari is now an active Instagram user. She often motivates new models and those participating in pageants with her wise words. She has often mentioned how dreams do come true as she won the Miss World America pageant in 2016.

