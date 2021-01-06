Who Is Damon Thomas, The First Husband Of Kim Kardashian? Read

Damon Thomas and Kim Kardashian were married for several years and Thomas happens to be the first husband of Kim. Since she was married to him before she became a household name, not many people know a lot about Damon. Here is some information and details about him.

Who is Damon Thomas, Kim Kardashian's first husband?

Damon Thomas is a music producer and has worked with Harvey Jr., according to a report in The Sun. Reportedly, Damon along with Mason Jr., made up a pop production group called the Underdogs. Thomas’ production company has worked with Chris Brown, R Kelly, Pink and Lionel Richie among various other artists he has worked with over the years.

Damon Thomas has produced music for popular movies like Dreamgirls, The Help and Pitch Perfect. Dreamgirls released back in the year 2006 and is a Boll Condon directorial. The Help released in the year 2011 and was directed by Tate Taylor. Pitch Perfect released in 2012 and is directed by Elizabeth Banks.

When were Damon Thomas and Kim Kardashian married?

Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas were married in the year 2000. Kim and Damon had eloped and had gotten married. She was 19 at the time and Damon was 10 years older than her. The two were married only for four years. By the end of the year 2004, they were officially divorced.

Why did they divorce?

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim had described Damon as being very controlling. The television personality had stated that he was “the king of the castle” and would always decide what they would do and when. She further claimed that it was Damon who convinced her to drop out of college and quit her job at the Kardashian clothing store.

Kim explained Damon did not want her to have contact with her old boyfriends. He felt that they would be able to reach her at the clothing store. Kim K also revealed that it was her first husband who paid for her liposuction and various other cosmetic procedures.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Damon made contrary statements. He told the media portal back in 2010 that it was he who had filed for divorce and not Kim. The music producer claimed that he filed for a divorce after he found out that Kim was cheating on him with multiple men. He further stated that he was conned into paying the money for cosmetic surgeries.

Damon Thomas net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Damon Thomas’ net worth is $ 1 million. This, when converted to INR, amounts to Rs 7 crores.

Kim and Kanye's divorce

Ther are speculation in media and social media platforms that Kim Kardashian and Kanye are getting a divorce. According to the speculations, Kim is "done" with the marriage. She has been spotted not wearing her wedding ring.

(Disclaimer: The above information about net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

