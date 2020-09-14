Who Is Fathia Youssouf? Know All About The Lead Actor In Netflix's 'Cuties'

Netflix’s Cuties is the recent French film on the platform which caused quite a stir since the release of its trailer and posters. Upon the release of its trailer, many netizens thought that the film was hyper-sexualising young children. Hence, #BoycottNetflix had started trending on Twitter. The film released on Netflix on September 9, and upon seeing it some internet users took to Twitter and expressed that the film was actually good and was being misunderstood because of Netflix’s bad marketing. While others are still whipping up criticism for the film.

Helmed by the French-Senegalese director Maïmouna Doucouré, the film stars child actor Fathia Youssouf in the lead role. Other actors in the film are Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah Cami-Goursolas and Maïmouna Gueye. Cuties on Netflix has featured many new actors on screen and fans are curious to get to know these new faces. Read on to find out, “Who is Fathia Youssouf?”

Who is Fathia Youssouf?

Fathia Youssouf is a French-Senegalese actor who plays the lead role of Amy in the Netflix film Cuties. The French actor bagged the lead role in Maïmouna Doucouré’s director debut at just 13 years of age. Cuties on Netflix is Fathia Youssouf’s debut film.

Fathia plays the role of Amy, an 11-year-old Senegalese Muslim girl living in a Parisian suburb, with her immigrant family. Amy is caught between her traditional values and internet culture. Upon meeting her free-spirited neighbour Angelica and her friends Amy joins the pre-teen group of girls who are late getting into twerking. This adult-style dance troupe has contrasting fortunes and characteristics to Mariam's religious customs and values but she joins them anyway.

‘Cuties’ and the not-so-Cute Controversy

Upon its release in France on August 19, Cuties did not cause much of a stir. It’s Sundance premiere was very uncontroversial as well. However, the coming of age drama film whipped a huge controversy when its Netflix trailer and poster was released.

Upon the trailer release, a Twitter user expressed that a movie titled Cuties and featuring 11-year-old girls twerking is going to be problematic. Another Twitter user commented saying that Netflix’s decision to feature Cuties on its platform is “corporate paedophilia”. Many netizens commented saying that the poster of the film was shocking and disgraceful. Netflix issued a sincere apology for the artwork it created to market Cuties. However,#CancelNetflix is still trending on Twitter in the United States since its release.

