'Cuties' On Netflix Defended By The Streaming Medium; Encourages Critics To Watch The Film

Netflix original film, Cuties has been facing flak ever since the trailer of the film was released online. Most people have been of the stance that this Netflix original film sexualizes young children and hence must be boycotted for the greater good. Netflix, however, recently defended the film Cuties saying it is a social commentary against the sexualisation of young children. They also encouraged people to watch the film and be the judges of it themselves.

Cuties on Netflix defended by makers

Netflix’s upcoming film, Cuties was quick to receive outrage from people around the world owing to its debatable content. The plot of the film revolves around an 11-year-old girl, Amy, who is ‘fascinated’ by a free-spirited dance crew while she battles the conservative nature of her family. The trailer of the film showcases young girls indulging in a sexualized dance form, which was excessively called out by the viewers.

A Netflix spokesperson recently spoke to a piece of international news daily, Variety, and stated that Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualisation of young children. They said that the film Cuties is an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressures young girls face on social media and from society. They encouraged everyone who cares about these grave issues to actually watch the film.

In a recent video released by Netflix, director Maïmouna Doucouré said that she spoke to hundreds of pre-teens as a part of the research process for Cuties. Her aim was to understand how these young girls perceive their femininity in the current scenario. The director found the fact dangerous that the girls today, look at sexualization and success as an inter-dependent concept. According to them, more a woman is sexualized on social media, the more success she receives. Maïmouna Doucouré also said that she put her heart into this film as it is actually her story being told through the life of Amy.

The main character of the film Cuties is said to be torn between two models of femininity. Amy tries to find her freedom through the dance squad Cuties and their hyper-sexualisation which is very wrong, according to the director. However, various scenes in the film were also questioned by Parents Television Council for sexualizing young girls and their acts.

A few people on the internet were of the strong opinion that such a film ’feeds paedophilia’ and must not be encouraged in any way. ‘#CanelNetflix’ was also trending on Twitter as a form of protest across various countries. A few of the viewers have also been calling the film disgusting and tasteless. Have a look.

