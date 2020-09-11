'Cuties' Cast: A List Of Some Of The Cast Members Of The Controversial Film

The movie, Cuties is touted to be a French coming-of-age comedy and drama 2020 film which is helmed and written by Maimouna Doucoure. The movie also marks the filmmaker's feature directorial debut. The plotline of the movie revolves around the 'hypersexualization of pre-adolescent girls' and a girl's juggling between two contrasting values and traditions.

The movie has been receiving some flak by some section of the audience for its plot of 'sexualizing the pre-teen girls'. It went on to premiere at the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Here is all you need to know about the cast of the movie.

Cuties Cast

Fathia Youssouf as Amy

Fathia is a French child actor. The movie, Cuties marks her debut film. She plays the role of Amy in the movie. Her character resides with her mother in Paris' poorest neighborhood. She is however, enamored by her neighbor Angelica's twerking clique. She balances between the contrasting cultures and traditions at her home and at the clique.

Medina El Aidi-Azouni as Angelica

Medina is a French child actor. She bagged the role in Cuties at just 12 years of age. The movie marks her debut. She plays Angelica in the film. She is a part of a twerking clique of pre-teen girls. She is also the neighbor of Amy.

Maimouna Gueye as Mariam

Maimmouna is a French theatre artist. She made her theatre debut in the adaptation of Sophocles' Antigone. She was also seen in the movie, Tourists, Oh Yes in the year 2004. The actor plays Amy's mother in the movie. Her character Mariam resides with her daughter and two sons in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Paris. She raises up her children in a conservative manner.

Mbissine Therese Diop as the aunt

Mbissine is a Senegalese actor. She is widely popular for her performance as Diouana in the 1966 movie, The Black Girl. It was one of the first movies of African cinema to gain an international acclaim. She plays the role of Amy's aunt in the film. Her sister, Mariam along with her hail from Senegal.

