Who Is Isabel May Dating? Find Out Who The 'Alexa And Katie' Star Is Dating In Real Life

Alexa and Katie Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. The last season of the show dropped on June 12, 2020. Actor Isabel May plays the titular role of Alexa in the show, while actor Paris Berelc plays the titular role of Katie. Since the show dropped on Netflix in 2018, fans have been following the actors'' both on and off-screen. Hence, fans want to know “Who is Isabel May dating?”

Is Isabel May dating anyone?

Isabel May is a 19-year-old actor and a native of Santa Monica, California. The actor started her modelling and acting career at the age of 16, but Alexa and Katie was Isabel’s first major acting project. As it can be seen on her Instagram, Isabel May prefers to keep her personal life private, hence, she has made no post revealing who she is dating in real life, that is if she is dating at all right now.

In fact, Isabel May’s past relationships are also a secret from fans right now. Hence, there is no confirmation as to who is Isabel May’s boyfriend at the moment. However, there are certain reports that speculate that Isabel is dating her co-star Barret Carnahan, who plays Aiden on the show, Alexa and Katie. On the show, Aiden plays Alexa's love interest.

Are Barret Carnahan and Isabel May dating?

One cannot be blamed to think that Barret Carnahan and Isabel May maybe dating in real life, because of their chemistry on the show. Fans have been swooning over the romantic storyline of Alexa and Aiden in Alexa and Katie season 4. But, it is confirmed that the actors are not dating in real life. This is because Barret Carnahan already has a fiancé and whom he has been dating for close to a decade now.

i would appreciate it if a man would love me the way aiden loves katie in alexa and katie season 4. the panic attack scene hit hard, i need an aiden asap🥺🥺🥺😔 pic.twitter.com/whilX5bsXl — amy (@canyongrant) June 13, 2020

I WANT ALEXA AND KATIE TO STAY TOGETHER FOR COLLEGE BUT I WANT KATIE TO FOLLOW HER HEART AND THEN I REALLY WANT KATIE AND AIDEN TO WAKE UP I JUST WANT THIS TO NEVER END HELP — meg (@wavestris) June 14, 2020

Barret Carnahan girlfriend

The 27-year-old American actor Barret Carnahan is dating an aspiring actor named Nina Kubicki. As per the posts on Barret and Nina’s Instagram handles, the couple has been dating for approximately 7 years. The couple was scheduled to get married on May 24, 2020, but their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexa and Katie: About the show

In the show, lifelong best friends Alexa and Katie are eagerly waiting for their freshman year of high school to commence. This is when they unexpectedly face a crisis when Alexa finds out that she has cancer. Alexa starts undergoing treatment for the illness, which leaves both the friends feeling like outsiders at school, at a time when fitting in mattered the most to them. To support Alexa in her difficult fight against cancer, Katie makes an important decision and cuts off all of her hair with Alexa. While High school is a difficult experience as it is, the girls also have to navigate through cancer.

