Is 'The Fosters' Leaving Netflix? Where Can One Stream The Season Now? Find Out Here

The Fosters originally aired in 2013 and had a successful run on-air until 2018. The Fosters made its Netflix debut shortly after. The show was first premiered in the USA on ABC network. It was created by Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. The show was known for its family drama revolving around a juvenile perpetrator of crimes who later turns a new leaf.

The show was streaming on Netflix. However, reports suggest that it is dropping out and moving to another OTT platform. The show is another high profile drop out after popular sitcom FRIENDS opted out in early 2020 and came into HBO Max instead.

Is 'The Fosters' leaving Netflix?

The popular show is leaving Netflix after a successful stint. There are over 100 episodes of this feel-good drama which witnesses kids with disturbing past and crimes but they become the best version of themselves. The five seasons had a devoted following, as per reports. Reports suggest that the licensing of The Fosters is owned by Disney and Netflix has opted out of negotiating the terms and conditions related to the contract. The Fosters will leave as the licensing between the two giants in OTT and broadcast respectively has come to an end.

Where can I watch The Fosters?

Disney has launched its own OTT platform and it likely that the show will soon come on Disney+. In fact, the five seasons of The Fosters can be streamed on the OTT soon, as per reports. However, Disney+ has not made an official revelation on any of its social media or official channels.

The Fosters cast can be seen in many other projects still on Netflix

The Fosters cast, however, can be seen in many other projects on the OTT giant, Netflix. Noah Centineo can be seen in the To All the Boys movie franchise. He is also seen in Sierra Burgess is a loser and his upcoming project includes Masters of the Universe. Sherri Saum, on the other hand, is seen in Locke & Key. Audience's favourite Maia Mitchell is seen in the teen hit, The Last Summer.

