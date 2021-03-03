'Saddened By Attack On Character': Meghan Denies Allegations Of 'bullying' Palace Staff

Just a few days before the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey which is expected to be sensational, The Times has reported that the Duchess of Sussex was accused of ‘bullying’ the staff during her stay at the Kensington Palace. Reportedly, Meghan is also accused of wearing the earrings gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a royal visit to Fiji.

According to the media outlet, “Two senior members of staff have claimed that they were bullied by the duchess” while a third told the Times that “it felt 'more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.'” Meanwhile, a source was quoted by The Sun describing Kensington Palace as having a “tense atmosphere with staff occasionally reduced to tears”.

The report has also stated that “the duchess wore earrings to a formal dinner in Fiji in 2018” which were gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince for her wedding with Prince Harry. Mohammed bin Salman, according to the United States intelligence report approved the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.

The couple’s communications assistant at the time, Jason Knauf, had reported the behavior in October 2018, apparently, to protect the staffers, the report stated. The Human relations (HR) complaint cited by the outlet read, "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable."

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson responds to claims

In a statement to Town & Country, spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex categorically denied the allegations and said that Meghan is “saddened” by the latest attack on her character. The spokesperson termed the Duchess “particularly someone who has been the target of bullying herself”. Further, media reports have also stated that when Meghan wore the earrings to a state dinner in Fiji, she was not aware of the news regarding Saudi Prince’s involvement in the Khashoggi killing. The event reportedly took place several weeks after the Saudi journalist’s death.

The spokesperson told the media outlet, “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

