Who Is Medina El Aidi? Here's All You Need To Know About The 'Cuties' Actor

The recent French film on Netflix Cuties caused quite a stir since the film’s trailer and posters were released by the streaming giant. Upon the release of its trailer, many netizens thought that the film was hyper-sexualising young children. Hence, #BoycottNetflix had started trending on Twitter.

However, after the film arrived on the platform on September 9, some internet users took to Twitter and expressed that the film was actually good and was being misunderstood because of Netflix’s bad marketing.

“Cuties is actually a really woke film. Netflix just did bad marketing. I assure you. Young girls twerking and having on take a picture of her privates was essential to the film’s message.” #cutiesnetflix pic.twitter.com/o5uQnqgmQb — Ruffles (@Typhlosion1010) September 12, 2020

They really shouldn't have added those things, the message was there but the overall film was too explicit really bad ...execution — renmarcé🇯🇲 ||maxtul♡brightwin○ (@renmarc11) September 12, 2020

Helmed by the French-Senegalese director Maïmouna Doucouré, the film stars child actor Fathia Youssouf in the lead role. Other actors in the film are Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah Cami-Goursolas and Maïmouna Gueye. Cuties on Netflix has featured many new actors on screen and fans are curious to get to know these new faces. Read on to find out, “Who is Medina El Aidi?”

Who is Medina El Aidi?

French actor Medina El Aidi-Azouni plays the second lead in the Netflix film Cuties. According to a report in Hollywood Reporter, the French actor is born and brought up in Paris. Media bagged the lead role in Maïmouna Doucouré’s director debut at just 12 years of age. Cuties on Netflix is Medina El Aidi’s debut film as she is seen playing Angelica in the film. Angelica in Cuties is not only Amy’s hyperactive neighbour but also the part of a twerking clique of pre-teen girls.

‘Cuties’ and the Controversy

Cuties did not cause much of a stir when the coming of age satirical drama film released in theatres in France on August 19. It’s Sundance premiere was very uncontroversial as well. However, the story was different when the filmmakers braced to release the movie on Netflix and made it available internationally.

Upon the trailer release, a Twitter user expressed that a movie titled Cuties and featuring 11-year-old girls twerking is going to be problematic. Another Twitter user commented saying that Netflix’s decision to feature Cuties on its platform is “corporate paedophilia”. Many netizens commented saying that the poster of the film was shocking and disgraceful. Netflix issued a sincere apology for the artwork it created to market Cuties. However,#CancelNetflix is still trending on Twitter in the United States since its release.

