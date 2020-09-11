'Cancel Netflix' Trends After French Film 'Cuties' Premieres On Streaming Platform

The French film titled Cuties released on Netflix on September 9, 2020. After which, netizens slammed the giant streaming platform as the film portrays young girls in a sexualised manner. A user on Twitter wrote, "I thought the western world knew better, isn’t this child pornography? Isn’t this every parent’s nightmare? How did this happen? Netflix should better take this Cuties movie down."

'Cancel Netflix' trends on Twitter

Netizens slammed the streaming platform for promoting Cuties. Many users tweeted that they can't support child exploitation, child porn, or paedophilia. Check out some tweets below.

Sorry @netflix I can't support a company that thinks movies like Cuties is okay. Today, I #CancelNexflix pic.twitter.com/DtihVmcHPr — Amy Beardsley (@emorningmoney) September 11, 2020

#CancelNexflix

I can not support a platform that has no problem showcasing paedophilia. pic.twitter.com/R5KoZxM3Vj — Rebecca Tribby (@tribeccl) September 11, 2020

Welp, that just happened.

Cancelled my NetFlix account until they remove the child porn film called Cuties. #CancelNexflix pic.twitter.com/VEcLsYADA0 — Evan Vickers (@syber_jedi) September 11, 2020

Talking about the film, a Netflix spokesperson, in a statement, told Variety that Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualisation of young children. The spokesperson further added that it's an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up. More so, the team would encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie, added the spokesperson.

Earlier, Netflix shared a promotional poster of the film on social media which sparked a huge debate as it showed girls posing in indecent outfits. After which, Netflix removed the poster from their social media platforms and issued a statement on August 20. Netflix tweeted, "We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description."

We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

Cuties on Netflix is written and helmed by French filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and won the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award. It stars Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Ilanah Cami-Goursolas, Esther Gohourou and Maïmouna Gueye among others in pivotal roles. The film tells the story of a 11-year-old girl, Amy Diop, who moves to a Parisian apartment. Her life takes a U-turn after she meets Amelia, another girl of her age, who brings her in contact with a girl-gang named- Cuties.

