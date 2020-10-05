Who Is Stella In 'Flesh And Blood'? Everything You Need To Know About Actor Sharon Small

Flesh and Blood is a story of a late-life romance between Vivien and a retired surgeon. However, the romance story soon takes a turn as it becomes a thriller after Vivien’s children get suspicious about the surgeon and his intentions. The show premiered on ITV. Imelda Staunton is seen in the lead role alongside. Stella's character in Flesh and Blood gained major attention and Sharon Small was hailed for the same.

Who is Stella in Flesh and Blood?

Sharon Small plays the role of Stella who is a partner in a local law firm. She also has a small side-line in property rentals. She’s been taking fitness classes with Jake, the only son of Vivien. Stella is a rather wealthy and vivacious character. In the story, her personal fitness lessons from Jake have also seen him performing other services for her, something that his wife would certainly not approve of. Jake is the only son of Vivien who is living apart from his wife and child due to crippling gambling addiction. He also works as a personal trainer.

Sharon Small started her career in theatre and then made her television debut with Taggart in 1994. The actor has starred in a variety of TV series, including Downton Abbey, Trust Me, Born to Kill, London Kills, and The Bay. She is best known for her portrayal of Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers in the BBC television adaptation of The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. Her role in Flesh and Blood is supposedly different from the role that she has portrayed in her career until now. Sharon Small is married to photographer Dan Bridge and has two sons.

Other members of Flesh and Blood cast

Imelda Staunton plays Mary: Popular for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films, Imelda Staunton will portray the role of Mary who is the neighbour of Vivien.

Francesca Annis plays Vivien: Francesca Annis portrays the role of Vivien who is a 60-something widow who decides to enjoy her life to the fullest by practicing her newfound independence.

Stephen Rea plays Mark: Stephen Rea portrays the role of Mark who is a retired surgeon and seems too good to be true, showering Vivien with expensive gifts, holidays, and a marriage proposal just six months after meeting her.

