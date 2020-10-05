'Serious Men' Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indira Tiwari And Others Who Are Part Of The Film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men recently premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is an adaptation of Manu Joseph's book of the same name. The film revolves around Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Ayyan Mani and his son Adi Mani. The film garnered positive responses from the audience and critics. Check out Serious Men cast:

Serious Men Cast

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ayyan Mani

The cast of Serious Men includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the lead role of Ayyan Mani. Ayyan Mani is a Tamil Dalit. He is a personal assistant to a renowned astronomer in Mumbai. The astronomer, played by Nassar, disrespects Ayyan Mani, on various events. Ayyan constantly fails to impress him. Ayyan Mani is a funny, relatable, and an eye-opening character. Nawazzudin Siddiqui was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai as a police officer. He also received critical acclaim for his role as Gaitonde in Sacred Games.

Indira Tiwari as Oja Mani

Serious Men cast features Oja Mani. Oja Mani is the wife of Ayyan Mani played by Nawazuddin. Oja Mani is a simple Tamil Dalit woman who supports her son in his success. She is often annoyed by her husband's attitude. Indira Tiwari was seen in movies like Nazarband and Unfair. She will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Aakshath Das as Adi Mani

The cast of Serious Men features Aakshath Das as Adi Mani. Adi Mani is Ayyan Mani's 10-year-old son, who suffers from partial hearing impairment. He is shown to be a mathematical genius in the film who gains popularity because of his talent. This is Aakshaath Das' second film. He made his debut with the Tamil film, Mersal.

Nassar as Dr. Arvind Acharya

Serious Men actors also include Nassar as Dr. Arvind Acharya. His character is that of a Brahmin astronomer. He is a very arrogant man and is quite disrespectful towards the Dalit caste. Nassar is popularly known for his role as Bijjaladeva in the Baahubali franchise. He was also seen in films like Pokiri, Dookudu, and the Bollywood film Nishabd.

Source: Still from Serious Men

Sanjay Narvekar as Keshav Dhavre

Sanjay Narvekar is popularly known for his work in Marathi films. In this film, Sanjay Narvekar plays the role of Keshav Dhavre. Keshav Dhavre is a politician who uses Adi Mani for his political agendas. Narvekar is known for his roles in Marathi films like Aga Bai Arrecha!, Khabardar and Zabardast.

Shweta Basu Prasad as Anuja Dhavre

The Serious Men cast also features Shweta Basu Prasad. Shweta plays the role of Anuja Dhavre. Anuja Dhavre is the daughter of Keshav Dhavre and convinces Ayyan to use his son Adi Mani for their political motives. Shweta Basu is known for her role in shows like Hostages, Gangsters, and Karishma Ka Karishma and films like Makdee, The Tashkent Files, Iqbal, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

All about Serious Men

Serious Men is a comedy-drama film directed by Sudhir Mishra. In Serious Men, Ayyan Mani, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is a Dalit who is a personal assistant to a Brahmin astronomer in Mumbai. Ayyan Mani is frustrated at how society treats his family because of his caste. He decides the take revenge by proving the society his capabilities. He tries to fool everyone by showing that his 10-year-old son Adi is a mathematical genius. Mani's scheme works for a while and his son becomes famous. However, it soon takes a turn for the worse and his son has to face the consequences.

