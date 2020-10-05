'B Positive' Cast Includes Thomas Middleditch, Sara Rue & Others; Know Their Characters

Created by Marco Pennette, B Positive is an upcoming American sitcom bankrolled under the banner of Warner Bros. Television. The premise of the show will chronicle the life of a therapist and his newly discovered dad who share the same B Positive blood group. The therapist needs a kidney donor, however, his organ donor is coincidentally a woman from his past with whom he shares an unlikely bond. Ahead of this comedy sitcom’s release, here’s everything that you need to know about the cast and character of her show.

B Positive cast and character details:

Thomas Middleditch as Drew

B Positive cast features Thomas Middleditch essaying the role of the main protagonist namely, Drew. When it comes to occupation, drew is a therapist. He is also a divorced father whose entire social life has gone for a toss. Due to an unfortunate turn of events, Drew becomes in need of an urgent kidney transplant and B Positive will essay how he receives the organ that not only saves his kidney but even his heart.

Annaleigh Ashford as Gina

In the sitcom, Annaliegh Ashford will play the role of Gina who is a former acquaintance of Drew. She generously volunteers to donate her kidney to him. However, their past yet has several untangle knots. Will she save his life? Will Drew accept her donation?

Kether Donohue as Leanne

B Positive cast sees Kether Donohue playing the character of a happy go girl Leanne. Along with being chirpy, Leanne is also a party animal. She will be seen juggling through multiple jobs to maintain a steady balance in her life.

Sara Rue as Julia

Sara Rue is essaying the character of Julia, who is also Drew’s ex-wife. Julia is an aspirational person who wants to climb up the social ladder. She also drags Drew in her attempts to make him more interested in his social life, however, later Julia ends up indulging in a romantic entanglement with another person. The unfortunate event leads the duo to split and file for divorce.

Maggie Elizabeth Jones

Maggie Elizabeth Jones will be seen as Maddie in the B Positive cast. Maddie is Drew and Julia’s only daughter.

