Who Is Victoria Pedretti Dating? Learn More About 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Star

The American actor Victoria Pedretti began gaining popularity when she appeared in the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House. The series received wonderful reviews from Netflix subscribers and its director, Mike Flanagan, returned to Netflix with a sequel of sorts, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The latter also stars Victoria Pedretti in the lead and was released on Netflix on October 9, 2020. Ever since the series released on the streaming platform, fans across twitter cannot stop gushing over Pedretti. Read on to find out the answer to the question; “Who is Victoria Pedretti dating?”

Who is Victoria Pedretti dating?

From the looks of her social media handles, Victoria Pedretti appears to be as very much single. The 25-year-old American actor is clearly sans spouse and children, as she is not married. On her Instagram handle, Pedretti has over 1 million followers, but she has not posted a single picture on her feed. However, Pedretti does share stories on her handle. It looks as though the young actor keeps her personal life under wraps, but it is also highly likely that she might be keeping a potential relationship under the media's radar. So far, Victoria Pedretti has not appeared with a boyfriend on any of the red carpet events either.

Victoria Pedretti in You season 2

A report on Pop Buzz revealed that Victoria had initially auditioned for You season 1 in 2017 when she was freshly out of college. The Philadelphia native has attended Carnegie Mellon School of Drama. However, she could not bag a role on the show in season 1. However, she was cast in season 2 of the show as Love Quinn, Joe's love interest.

She was cast for The Haunting of Hill House shortly after. Pedretti was also seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019. In the movie, she starred alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. She also starred alongside Elisabeth Moss and Logan Lerman in Shirley (2020).

Victoria Pedretti in The Haunting of Bly Manor

The story of The Haunting of Bly Manor revolves around a young American au pair, Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti). She is hired by a wealthy man in England to look after his niece and nephew. Dani arrives at the family’s country house, the Bly Manor but she does not arrive alone, she brings with her some demons from her past that will haunt her during her stay at the Bly Manor. Moreover, she notices that a lot of sinister things have been going around in the Bly Manor.

