Who Is Victoria Pedretti? Here's All About Protagonist From 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'

Ever since the release of The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix, fans on Twitter have been gushing over the show’s protagonist Victoria Pedretti. The American actor plays the role of Dani Clayton, an American au pair working at the Bly Manor estate. Pedretti was also a part of the first series from The Haunting anthology, The Haunting of Hill House. Read on to know more about Victoria Pedretti.

i think we can all agree victoria pedretti pic.twitter.com/AVPPPe9MCy — 𝓉 ⚢ (@theresakost13) October 9, 2020

Victoria Pedretti & Oliver Jackson-Cohen on the set of #BlyManor 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eQ0FFebDFV — Victoria Pedretti Daily (@badpostvic) October 9, 2020

Before the age of 25, Victoria Pedretti has starred in 3 television shows and 1 Hollywood film.



Victoria has worked with prestigious directors such as Quentin Tarantino & Steven Spielberg. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for her 🌟 pic.twitter.com/xRCWeg2n6A — Victoria Pedretti Daily (@badpostvic) March 24, 2020

Who is Victoria Pedretti?

According to a report on Pop Buzz, Victoria Pedretti was born in 1995 and she is 25 years old. The actor made a huge name for herself when she appeared back to back in two hit Netflix series, The Haunting of the Hill House and You Season 2. Aside from her burgeoning career in Netflix shows, the 25-year-old has also appeared in the recent Hollywood film Once Upon a time in Hollywood, helmed by Quentin Tarantino. She starred alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in the film. The report also reveals that the Philadelphia native attended Carnegie Mellon School of Drama and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Acting degree in 2017, before conjuring up a stunning career for herself.

What was Victoria Pedretti’s eye colour in Bly Manor?

Pedretti’s natural eye colour is blue and it wasn’t changed while creating a look for her character Dani Clayton in The Haunting of Bly Manor. It looks as though the showrunners decided to keep many of her unique and beautiful features as it as for the role. However, for one of her upcoming roles, it looks as though Victoria Pedretti has bleached her eyebrows. A picture of the actor was posted on Instagram by her makeup artist Emily Cheng, which shows her with the new eyebrow colour.

Victoria Pedretti and her acting projects

Aside from her major acting gigs in The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and You, Pedretti was also featured in the role of Lulu, a member of the Manson Family in 2019. She also starred alongside Elisabeth Moss and Logan Lerman in Shirley (2020). Pedretti had reportedly auditioned for You Season 1 when she was fresh out of college and was looking for acting jobs.

The Haunting of Bly Manor: Plot

The story of The Haunting of Bly Manor revolves around a young American au pair, Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) who is hired by a wealthy man in England to look after his niece and nephew. Dani arrives at the family’s country house, the Bly Manor. However, Dani has not arrived alone to England, she has carried some demons from her past that will haunt her during her stay at the Bly Manor. Moreover, she notices that a lot of sinister things have been going around in the Bly Manor.

