Does Dani Die In 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'? All About Victoria Pedretti's Role

The Haunting of Bly Manor was released on Netflix earlier this month on October 9. The supernatural horror drama web television series is loosely based on Henry James' 1898 novel titled The Turn of the Screw. The web series is helmed by Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Bly Manor is a follow-up series of The Haunting of Hill House.

It stars Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, Carla Gugino, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, among many others. In the TV series, Danielle "Dani" Clayton is shown as the lead character in The Haunting of Bly Manor web series. She is the governess who moves into Bly Manor to take care of two children who have lost their parents.

Does Dani die in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

According to Esquire portal, during the ending of the series, everything seems to have become normal, and everyone is shown happy about their lives at Bly Manor. The Wingrave kids and their uncle move to the U.S. while Jamie and Dani are shown to build a life together in the UK itself. The house chef is also shown to have opened up a restaurant in Hannah's memory. However, it is shown that Viola's ghost still haunts Dani, and over the years her influence over her has grown stronger. Then one night, Dani decides to drown herself in the lake at the Bly Manor, so that Viola's ghost can't have full control on her and thus stop herself from harming Jamie.

The ending of the story also shows that Jamie has become older and was indeed the narrator of the whole story. It is shown in the last episode that she is telling the story at Flora's wedding party, while Flora and Miles have forgotten that it is their story from the time when they were kids at spent their childhood at the Bly Manor. At the last scene, it is confirmed that Dani is definitely dead as when Jamie goes back to her hotel room, Dani's ghost hands could be seen caressing her shoulder.

The Haunting of Bly Manor plot

The story of The Haunting of Bly Manor revolves around a young American au pair, Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) who is hired by a wealthy man in England, to look after his niece and nephew. Dani arrives at the family’s country house on the Bly estate, known as the Bly Manor.

However, she has not arrived alone to England, she has carried some demons from her past, that will haunt her during her stay at the Bly Manor. When Dani arrives that the Bly Manor, she is informed by her new employer, the children’s uncle Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas), that the last au pair had died on the premises of the house. Since her earlier days at the house, Dani begins to see strange people. The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix and all the nine episodes of the series are available to watch.

