Why MCU Did Not Reveal Agent Coulson Is Alive To Iron Man, Captain America And Black Widow

Agent Phil Coulson, played by Clark Gregg is one of the most integral part in bringing the Avengers together. He was there since the MCU began with Iron Man (2008) and was killed off in The Avengers (2012). Later he was resurrected in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D series. However, the news of him being alive was never revealed to Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow, who were close friends with the agent. Read to know more details.

MCU failed to inform Tony, Steve and Natasha about Coulson’s resurrection

In The Avengers, Agent Coulson tries to shoot Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, but instead gets stabbed by Loki with his sceptre. Even after being wounded, he again shoots Loki and succeeds this time, but it was not enough to kill him. Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury arrives and sees his friend dying. He goes on to the Avengers, and tells them about the loss and uses it to bring them together. Fury succeeds as it becomes a motivation for each of them to avoid their differences and work together as a team, forming the Avengers.

The Avengers wins the battle of New York against Loki and the Chitauri Army. But Agent Phil Coulson was never spoken of after that in the entire MCU. He was seen in Captain Marvel (2019), but the movie was set in the 90s.

Meanwhile, Agent Phil Coulson was revealed to be alive in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D series. He was resurrected by using the T.A.H.I.T.I project, which was programmed to bring a dead Avenger back to life using a drug derived from an ancient Kree corpse. The project was shut down by Coulson as the test patients developed hypergraphia and psychosis. However, Nick Fury used T.A.H.I.T.I to bring back Coulson despite the risk. The Agent was alive again but Fury replaced the memories of the project so that he could move on with a healthy life. Coulson then led Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D as the new director.

In all this, Agent Phil Coulson was never talked about or shown in the MCU. It was believed that he might appear in Avengers: Endgame, but that too did not happen. However, it is speculated that Tony Stark / Iron Man did know about the news of Coulson being alive as Maria Hill, essayed by Cobie Smulders, appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and later in Iron Man 2. There could have been a talk that took place which did not make it to the screen. Although no confirmation is made on the same.

The main reason for Phil Coulson’s not appearing in MCU with Tony Stark, Steve Rogers or Natasha Romanoff is said to be the connection. The TV series is reportedly not to be connected with the MCU, which saddened many fans. Nevertheless, the upcoming series will be interlinked with the MCU and Agent Coulson could also be seen. But he would not meet Tony and Natasha as they are dead, and Steve is an old man which not many know about.

