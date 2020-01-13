Adam Sandler's Classic Comedy Movies That Are A Must-watch For Every Fan

Adam Sandler is known for his comic timings in various films. He has worked in Hollywood movies like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Mr Deeds, 50 First Dates and many more. However, his film Jack and Jill had been criticized by fans.

In spite of the criticism, he proved himself as one of the best actors in Hollywood. Moreover, the comedian has made the audience laugh, thanks to the various roles he has essayed. Let us take a look at some of Adam Sandler's classic comedy movies.

Adam Sandler movies

Grown Ups

One of the best comedy films of all time, Grown Ups is a family entertainment movie. Adam plays the role of Leonard in the film. The actor was praised for his role in the movie. After the success of Grown Ups, the makers decided to come up with the second part that was Grown Ups 2.

Blended

The romantic comedy film was directed by Frank Coraci. Adam Sandler played the role of Jim Friedman alongside Drew Barrymore who played the role of Lauren Reynolds in the movie. The storyline of the movie is about a blind date between Jim Friedman and Lauren Reynolds.

Just Go With It

Just Go With It released on 8 April 2011. Adam Sandler played the role of Dr. Daniel in the romantic comedy film. The storyline of the film is about a group of friends who plan to go on a trip to Hawaii. The co-star of the movie includes Jennifer Aniston, Nick Swardson, Brooklyn Decker, Dave Matthews, Bailee Madison and Nicole Kidman.

