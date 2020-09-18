Why Is Kim Kardashian Freezing Her Instagram And Facebook? What Is Stop Hate For Profit?

Many celebrities in America have participated in the protest against the spread of hate and misinformation on Facebook and Instagram. Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Katy Perry have decided to freeze their social media handle for 24 hours. All the celebrities supporting the campaign posted a ‘stop hate’ poster on their social media as a part of the ‘#StopHateForProfit’ campaign.

Why is Kim Kardashian freezing her Instagram and Facebook?

Social media influencer, reality television star, and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian recently decided to take a stand against the spread of hate and misinformation on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. She posted a ‘stop hate’ post along with a long note on why she is taking the step. A lot of people thinking about why is Kim Kardashian freezing her Instagram and Facebook can read further - Kim mentioned that she loves being connected with her fans through these social media platforms but she does not wish to stay silent when hate and propaganda are being openly spread on these platforms. She also wrote that misinformation on social media is a serious threat to democracy as it divides the country. She also encouraged more people to join her in the movement as it is necessary up to a great extent.

I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart pic.twitter.com/XkxzABn7qw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

– only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

What is Stop hate for Profit campaign?

The Facebook boycott was announced on June 17, 2020. A coalition of advocacy groups led by the NAACP, Colour of Change and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) launched a campaign called #StopHateforProfit. The campaign accused Facebook of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content on its portal. The coalition group also requested companies to pause Facebook advertising in July. The Stop Hate for Profit campaign has cost Facebook some of its leading advertisers. If the boycott movement continues to persist, it will cost Facebook some of its most high-profile users as well. Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is currently under the radar owing to the 2020 US presidential elections which will happen in the first week of November. The unfiltered spread of information is a threat to truth and democracy according to the people participating in the Stop hate for profit campaign.

