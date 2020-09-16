Kim Kardashian Confronts Kourtney About Hers And Scott's Baby No. 4 In 'KUWTK' Trailer

The makers of the much-acclaimed television reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, unveiled a new trailer from their 19th season. The trailer shows a bunch of things right from how they tackle broken relationships to the coronavirus pandemic. But what caught fans’ attention was Kim Kardashian confronting Kourtney Kardashian about some major baby speculation.

Towards the end of the trailer, the video shows the entire Kardashian-Jenner family having some family time. And during that time, Kim upfront asks Kourtney, Scott said y’all are going for baby no 4, is that serious? I wanna know.” And Kim does not stop her line of questioning right there. She further adds, “are you pregnant?” On hearing this, Kourtney was left stumped and had absolutely no reaction on her face.

Apart from that, a part of the video also shows Khloe looking sick. She is shown coughing and feeling unwell and she also goes on to take up the COVID test. Kim can also be heard talking to her sister, telling her that she is worried about Khloe’s health. Watch the trailer below.

About the show ending

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will see their final season in 2021. And as fans poured their disappointment with the show coming to an end, a source recently revealed to the Sun that the show was wrapping up because of Kris Jenner's fear of Kim Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, causing "irreversible harm" to the brand. However, another source revealed that these claims are "fake".

Who stars in Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

The first season, premiered in 2007, based on the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show focused on Kris Jenner and her children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian. Along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kendall and Kylie's other dad, Caitlyn Jenner – formerly known as Bruce Jenner and Kris' second husband.

Along with some of the key family members, the series featured some of their friends and ex-mates. This includes Kim's ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush, her ex-husband Kris Humphries, and her new husband Kanye West.

Other cast members include Rob's ex-friend, Adrienne Bailon, Khloé's husband, Lamar Odom, a basketball player. The sons of Caitlyn Jenner, Brandon and Brody, and the ex-wife of Brandon, Leah, also made appearances.

