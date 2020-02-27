Cole Sprouse Riverdale Contract Ending? Everything You Need To Know About Jughead

Riverdale is among the most popular shows on Netflix. The series has a worldwide fan base who are dedicated to the show's plot and storyline. The fans of the show have forged a special bond with the characters of the show. However, the makers of the show often leave the fans with some cliff hangers in regards to the progression of the show.

Is Cole Sprouse's Riverdale contract ending?

One of the beloved characters of the show has been Cole Sprouse’s Jughead. Since the beginning of Season 4, the makers have teased Jughead's death several times. Now as the mystery unfolds, fans have begun to wonder if he is really dead. The regulars of the series, Skeet and Marisol have already confirmed that they will be leaving the show after the season ends, according to an entertainment portal. This has got fans wondering if Cole Sprouse too will leave Riverdale if his character is killed off.

Fans have noticed several clue hinting towards the untimely death of Jughead. According to an entertainment portal, in a scene from Episode 4 titled Chapter Sixty-one: Halloween, Betty and Jug’s dad are in the coroner’s office identifying Jughead's body. Besides that, flash-forward scenes from Episodes 5 and 8 showed Archie, Betty and Veronica being arrested and taken to the police station after being charged with Jughead's murder.

In episode 13 Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March, Donna tried to trigger Betty’s evil side by saying a word that hypnotised her into hurting her friends and family. Later on, Betty is revealed to be in a daze standing in front of Jughead's body with a huge rock in her hand. Archie then proceeds to check Jughead's pulse only to reveal that he is dead. However, fans have argued that the narrative of the show is infamous for throwing several misdirections and therefore the character may not be dead just yet.

