A 'Riverdale' Fan? Here Is A List Of Similar Teenage Shows To Binge-watch

Popular television series Riverdale has won hearts ever since it aired in 2017 and also gathering a huge fan following. This teenage drama series which stars names like Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and many more in the lead is about a high school clique and their internal dynamics. Here is a list of other teenage drama shows like Riverdale for fans of this genre:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chick-flick meets horror in this comic turned television series called Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. It is the tale of a young half-mortal half-witch who has to battle Satan, the ruler of Hell, to save her mortal friends. A very interesting thing about this show is that there are many pop culture and literary references. The show uses interesting devices to combine the two worlds of humans and witches. Those who want to watch other shows like Riverdale can stream this on Netflix. Kiernan Shipka plays the lead character of Sabrina, Ross Lynch plays Harvey while Sabrina’s aunts are played by Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is another popular fantasy drama. The story starts with the disappearance of a young boy, and his mother, friends, and the police chief confronting supernatural forces while trying to get him back. The show stars Wiona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, and Natalie Dyer. The show is a Netflix original.

Disenchantment

After The Simpsons and Futurama, Matt Groening has come up with Disenchantment, which is a fantasy comedy. This animated drama show takes place in a medieval kingdom of Dreamland which is crumbling with time. It revolves around the adventures of young princess Bean, her elf named Elfo and a personal demon called Luci. In Disenchantment, Abbi Jacobson lends her voice to Bean, Eric Andre to Luci and Nat Faxon lends his voice to Elfo.

