Why Is Wife In Prison In 'Space Force'? Here Is All You Need To Know About The Mystery

Space Force on Netflix follows a comedic approach and is a sitcom type of show. However, despite that narrative, the show does have a sense of mystery around it which often leaves fans questioning the story. One such instance occurred when fans realised that Lisa Kudrow’s character in Space Force spends almost the entirety of the season in prison. However, her crime or reason for being behind bars has never been mentioned throughout the show.

Why is General Naird's wife in prison in Space Force?

The only explanation received so far to this question is when General Mark played by Steve Carell says that Maggie, Lisa’s character, committed a very serious crime. Further on, some other characters add that Lisa will be locked up in prison for 40 years. It is also mentioned in some episodes that Lisa’s character of Maggie will face a sentence of 40-60 years. However, fans are eager to know her crime, despite it not serving any major purpose to the story.

According to a news portal, creator of the show Greg Daniels stated that fans have caught hold of every detail they have shown. He added that the makers have been enjoying the mystery around the character and plan to keep it that way. Greg also added that all the hints that they have dropped have been noticed by viewers and now there is nothing left to discover any further as all things have been covered. However, Greg Daniels ended this statement by quoting Steve Carell’s character, it was pretty serious.

According to a news portal, just like Maggie, if someone were to get a 40-60 year-long sentence it would be for some serious crime. Space Force as a show is based on a bit of comedy and thus tends to exaggerate things. However, in the real world, according to a news portal, a sentence of 40-60 years can be given to someone for crimes like kidnapping or piracy. This has led to fans assuming that perhaps Maggie got herself into air piracy which later became the cause for her jail time. A news portal proposed the assumption that perhaps Maggie got fed up of travelling and resorted to hijacking a plane after having a breakdown. She then must’ve asked the plane to head back to DC as the travelling from DC to Colorado to meet her husband must have taken a toll on her. Hence fans have been assuming that maybe this is the explanation to why Maggie ended up in jail in the first place.

