Here Is The Net Worth Of The Major Actors Of 'Space Force'; Check Details Here

Netflix is all set for the release of its upcoming satirical comedy show, Space Force. The show stars Steve Carell, Diana Silvers, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich in major roles. It is created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell. The show released on the streaming giant Netflix on May 29, 2020.

It focuses on an officer of the Armed forces who makes a severe mistake and now as a punishment, has to lead an operation, which aims at sending the Armed Forces on the moon by 2024. Read more to know about the cast and their net worths:

Space Force cast's net worth

Steve Carell

Steve Carell is widely known for his performance in the comedy show, The Office. He is a writer, producer, and actor, who has starred in critically acclaimed films like Crazy Stupid Love, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Evan Almighty, Bruce Almighty, and others. He has also acted as a voice actor for several films including Despicable Me 2, where he voiced Gru. He will be seen in the role of Mark Naird in Space Force, the lead character of the show. According to reports, Steve Carell's estimated net worth is around $50 million.

Diana Silvers

Diana Silvers is one of the youngest actors in Hollywood. She was born on November 7, 1997, and is a model turned actor. Silvers is widely known for playing the role of Hope in the coming of age film Booksmart. She was also seen in the film Glass, which is a psychological superhero thriller flick, directed and penned by M. Night Shyamalan. According to reports, the actor has a net worth of around $5 million. In the show Space Force, she plays the role of Mark Naird's daughter Erin.

Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz is an actor, writer, comedian, and also a producer. He has starred in films like This Is Where I Leave You, The Other Guys, The Walk, and Sonic The Hedgehog, where he played the role of the titular character. In the comedy show Space Force, he is seen playing the character of F. Tony Scarapiducci. According to reports, the actor has a net worth of over $3 million approximately.

Source: CelebrityNetworth.com

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

