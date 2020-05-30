Is Steve Carell's Space Force From Netflix All Set To Get A Second Season? Read To Know

Steve Carell’s Space Force was one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix. The show's cast and the unique story were something that attracted the audience towards the series. However, upon release, Space Force received a bunch of mixed reviews. However, the cast of the series did manage to create some impression on some viewers who expect to know if the show will arrive with a second season. Space Force has ten episodes in total and fans have been binge-watching them amid the lockdown. The cast of the series includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Is there Space Force's second season?

Will Space Force arrive with a second season?

As per reports, the show has been released on May 29 and hence no renewal of the show has been discussed among the makers of the series. However, according to the news portal, in due course of time, the chances of the show's renewal may be a possibility. Netflix is known to have at least a few seasons before cancelling out on a show and hence the chances of Steve Carell’s Space Force too seem bright. The show also is filled with a bunch of cliff hangers that were delivered in season 1.

In order to answer all of these questions, the makers may have to discuss a possible way to end the story. Hence, according to a news portal, the show may just return for a second season. Fans who have watched the show have also enjoyed the comedy bits shared between and individually by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels. Hence, Space Force may return for a second season and fans will get the answers to all the cliff-hanger from season one.

Due to the current lockdown and pandemic state, it will be a long wait until Space Force Season 2 arrives on Netflix. The filming process has been halted and therefore it may take a while for the second season to arrive. Besides that, the cast itself is in high demand and have several projects under their belts already, which has been halted due to the pandemic, according to a news portal. According to a news portal, the probability of the second season of Space Force coming back to Netflix will be in 2021 most likely.

