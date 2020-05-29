Where Was 'Space Force' Filmed? Check The Shooting Location Of Steve Carell's New Series

Space Force is a workplace comedy that centres on a group of people who have been given a task to establish the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces called The United States Space Force. Popular actor, comedian Steve Carell along with Greg Daniels created the Netflix series. The web series premieres on Netflix from today i.e. May 29, 2020.

Steve Carell plays the role of a four-star General Mark R. Naird who dreams of running the Air Force but is instead assigned to lead the newly formed Space Force. Lisa Kudrow plays Carell’s wife Maggi Naird in the series.

Alongside Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow, the show also features John Malkovich (head scientist who butts heads with the general), Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake in pivotal roles.

Where was Space Force filmed?

The entire show Space Force has been filmed in a studio set in LA. The enormous buildings, lunar habitat and even the Moon were filmed in the perfect location inside the sets of Raleigh studios which had an intricate interior. The creators of the Netflix series i.e. Steve Carell and Greg Daniels even visited the SpaceX headquarters to get a better idea for the interiors of Space Force headquarters that is shown in the Netflix series.

Reportedly, the exteriors of the Space Force headquarters were filmed at California State University, Dominguez Hills in California, USA. The Raleigh Studios is actually pretty famous as many TV shows and movies are produced here. TV dramas like Castle, Freaks and Geeks, The Best Years of Our Lives, Night of the Comet and many other TV shows were filmed at Raleigh Studios.

Steve Carell's Space Force early reviews

The Space Force review on the Rotten Tomatoes website stated, “An all-star cast and blockbuster-worthy special effects aren't enough to keep Space Force's uneven blend of earnestness and satire from spinning quickly out of comedic orbit.”[sic].

The series is created by Steve Carell himself who is also the executive producer of the show. Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow are returning to the TV series genre after a long time in a TV series where this would be Steve Carell's another workplace comedy series after The Office.

