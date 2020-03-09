Marvel Cinemactic Universe's 24th Film Black Widow's Trailer Is Out Now; Watch Here

Marvel fans' wait for the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is finally over. After Spider-Man: Far From Home that released last year, MCU fans were awaiting the release of the next project. The 24th film in MCU is Cate Shortland's Black Widow, and the trailer of the film was recently released by the makers on YouTube.

“At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.” Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. See it in theaters May 1! pic.twitter.com/Yt7h9FHoXp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 9, 2020

Black Widow's trailer out now

The film is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It is produced by Marvel Studios while it is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Black Widow also marks the commencement of the fourth phase of MCU between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. This Cate Shortland directorial is a spy thriller which stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow in the lead role. Alongside Scarlett, the film also stars Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, David Harbour, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and Rachel Weisz in key roles.

The film was announced by makers last summer in San Diego's Comic-Con. In an interview with an American magazine, Scarlett talked about her character from the film. She stated that her character in the film is in a dark place where she has got no one to call and nowhere to go. Johansson added that she is really grappling with her own self and when something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, one has that moment of stillness where they do not know what to do next - that is the moment that she is in. At that moment, one actually has to face yourself, concluded the Black Widow actor. However, the film is set to hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020.

