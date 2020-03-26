'Black Widow' Leaked Credit Scenes Has 'Avenger: Endgame' Connection

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow was scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, all around the globe. But was postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now the change of its initially date might affect the film as the credits scenes from it might be leaked. Read to know more.

Black Widow credit scenes leaked

According to reports, the details about mid and post-credit scenes of Black Widow has been leaked on the internet. The credits scenes in the MCU usually tie up a connection to future films. While, one scene has an Avengers: Endgame connection, the other may link the movie ahead in the MCU.

According to reports, the first post-credits scene shows Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye. He stands next to the grave of Natasha Romanoff in the present day, which gives a confirmation that the character is dead in the MCU. Black Widow is set to take place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

The sequence is said to be of post-Avengers: Endgame, after Natasha’s sacrifice. Clint and Natasha had a special bond in the movies, being each other’s best pals. Fans were not satisfied as she does not get a great funeral, like Tony Stark / Iron Man, considering that she also sacrificed her life for the soul stone. Hawkeye will reportedly appear with his kids at their Aunt Nat’s grave.

The second sequences, according to reports, might be a potential spoiler for Black Widow film. As per reports, it will show Yelena Belova with Taskmaster and will reveal that they were, in fact, working together for Thaddeus Ross. In the trailer, Yelena and Natasha are seen as ‘sisters’ who were trained together.

The scene might fit the comic storylines as Yelena was against Natasha in many comic books. This might also set up Yelena Belov and Taskmaster for a future appears in MCU films and also shows General Ross evil side, who will reportedly appear as Red Hulk in the future. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

Black Widow is one of the most awaited films of the year. It stars Scarlett Johnsson as she reprises her character as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. The new release date is yet to be announced.

