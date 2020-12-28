Will Cheetah Be In Wonder Woman 3? Netizens Ask Director Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot released recently in theatres and has been garnering praises from numerous fans. In fact, it has been revealed by the filmmakers that Wonder Woman 3 is in making. This piece of information has left several fans wondering will they will get to see Cheetah in Wonder Woman 3.

Will Cheetah be in Wonder Woman 3?

Netizens took to Twitter and asked the director of Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins about the same. The Twitterati asked, “Is it the Barbara story done or we will see her again in the future?” The tweet caught the attention of many people, including Patty herself. She responded to the tweet, however, only teased the netizens with little information. Here is what the film director tweeted, check it out below.

Hi! @PattyJenks Is it the Barbara story done or we will see her again in the future? #WW84WatchParty pic.twitter.com/BBEAQ42AFr — Aitor (@AitorMrtz) December 27, 2020

Patty Jenkins' response to Wonder Woman 3 cast

Thank you for the question!



We'll just have to see... 😉😉😉 https://t.co/T9PYjyQ0Lh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 27, 2020

Netizens react

Even though Patty Jenkins asked netizens to wait and watch to find out if Cheetah would make her way back to the Wonder Woman 3, fans could not help guessing the various possibilities in the upcoming movie. Netizens were split between the two choices of whether or not will they get to see Cheetah in the upcoming movie. Here are some of the responses by the netizens on the same below, check it out.

I would really love to see Kristen's Cheetah come back in another installment. Her warmth and then her change to cold was just so well done. — A - H - A (@Mndmachine) December 27, 2020

Suggestin we may see Barbara again. — David R. Watson (@DavidRWatson2) December 27, 2020

Cheetah better return for Wonder Woman 3! pic.twitter.com/8YXs3hbkYl — Josh ❤️ Wonder Woman 1984 #Soul #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) December 27, 2020

Pls do bring her back!!! pic.twitter.com/Xlh5Q9DM7M — jenny (@clarkjoes) December 27, 2020

In the movie my understanding was that everyone had to rescind their wish to bring the world back to normal. If that's the case Cheetah would not be Cheetah and has to find a whole new way to become Cheetah. — Saif A. (@kboom22) December 27, 2020

Actor Kristen Wiig portrays the character of Cheetah in the Wonder Woman film series. The Cheetah is a fictional character who is a supervillain. The character has appeared in a number of DC Comics publications and related media. Apart from Wonder Woman, she as appeared as an enemy to several other DC heroes like Batman and Superman.

About Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder woman 1984 is an adventure action film that released on Christmas this year. It is one of the first few films to get a theatrical release during the pandemic. The movie has received 5.8/10 rating on IMDb and 65% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie stars Gal Gadot in the titular role and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the cast of the film also includes Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The movie is also available to watch exclusively on HBO Max (in US only) on December 25th. In India, it released on December 24th. The Wonder Woman 3 cast has not been revealed yet.

